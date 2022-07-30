Mumbai: Two teenagers crushed to death by trailer truck in Deonar, 29-year-old driver detained

The two were declared dead on arrival at a civic-run Rajawadi hospital

Two teenagers lost their lives as a trailer truck dashed their bike at Bainganwadi Junction on Saturday. Deonar police have detained the 29-year-old driver of the trailer truck Dharmendra Sheshmani Yadav and the process to arrest him is underway.

On Saturday, a trailer truck with a registration number, MH 04-JK 3352 dashed a bike at Bainganwadi junction, resulting in two riders getting severely injured. Both the injured teenagers were rushed to Rajwadi Hospital in Ghatkopar.

"The rider of the bike is 17-year-old while the pillion rider is an 11-year-old minor boy. They were declared brought dead on arrival at the hospital. We have identified the trailer truck and the driver has been detained," said a police officer from Deonar police station.