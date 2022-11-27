Mumbai: Two Zimbabweans held by DRI with drugs worth Rs 50 crore at airport

The Mumbai zonal unit of the agency had laid a trap at the Mumbai airport on Friday and intercepted a man and a woman who were travelling from Addis Ababa, the DRI said
The drugs was concealed in the baggage. Pic. DRI
Two Zimbabweans were arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) with 7.9 kg of heroin worth Rs 50 crore at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, an official press release by the DRI said on Sunday.
According to the DRI, Based on specific information, the Mumbai zonal unit of the agency had laid a trap at the Mumbai airport on Friday and intercepted a man and a woman who were travelling from Addis Ababa.
It said, On searching their baggage, the team found packets containing light brown powder that had been concealed in their trolley bags.
"On checking, the powder was found to have presence of heroin. The contraband weighed around 7.9 kg. The value of the seized drug is Rs 50 crore approximately in the international market," an official said.
Following the seizure, the accused were arrested under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The duo has been remanded to judicial custody by a special court, the release said.
The DRI is investigating the matter further to bust the drug syndicate involved in the case, it added.