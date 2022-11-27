×
Breaking News
Shraddha Walkar murder case: Aftab Poonawalla to be sent to Tihar Jail, will be monitored 24/7
Mumbai: Motorcyclist who helped sacked banker escape was ex-inmate
Gujarat elections 2022: I want to make Jamnagar a smart city, says Riva Jadeja
Mumbai: Total Covid-19 cases in November drop below 1,000
Mumbai: Police, BMC set new rules for food distribution on Mahaparinirvan Diwas

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai Two Zimbabweans held by DRI with drugs worth Rs 50 crore at airport

Mumbai: Two Zimbabweans held by DRI with drugs worth Rs 50 crore at airport

Updated on: 27 November,2022 03:24 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

Top

The Mumbai zonal unit of the agency had laid a trap at the Mumbai airport on Friday and intercepted a man and a woman who were travelling from Addis Ababa, the DRI said

Mumbai: Two Zimbabweans held by DRI with drugs worth Rs 50 crore at airport

The drugs was concealed in the baggage. Pic. DRI


Two Zimbabweans were arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) with 7.9 kg of heroin worth Rs 50 crore at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, an official press release by the DRI said on Sunday.


According to the DRI, Based on specific information, the Mumbai zonal unit of the agency had laid a trap at the Mumbai airport on Friday and intercepted a man and a woman who were travelling from Addis Ababa.



It said, On searching their baggage, the team found packets containing light brown powder that had been concealed in their trolley bags.


Also Read: DRI recovers drugs worth Rs 20 crore from whiskey bottles at Mumbai airport

"On checking, the powder was found to have presence of heroin. The contraband weighed around 7.9 kg. The value of the seized drug is Rs 50 crore approximately in the international market," an official said.

Following the seizure, the accused were arrested under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The duo has been remanded to judicial custody by a special court, the release said.

The DRI is investigating the matter further to bust the drug syndicate involved in the case, it added.

 

Are you a Twitter user?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
Directorate of Revenue Intelligence mumbai mumbai crime news mumbai airport Crime News maharashtra

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK