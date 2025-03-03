The doctor returned to India on February 19 and filed a complaint with the Bandra Cyber Cell on February 25

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Mumbai: NRI doctor duped of Rs 9.7 lakh in online bank fraud x 00:00

A US-based NRI heart surgeon, who had opened a savings account with a nationalised bank in Mumbai’s Andheri two years ago, became a victim of online bank fraud, losing over Rs 9 lakh.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to sources, the 65-year-old doctor identified as Ali Khalid Hussain had transferred all his life savings to his Indian bank.

According to the doctor, while he was in the US in January this year, he received a message notifying him that Rs 9,77,626 had been withdrawn from his account through various online transactions.

Shocked, he immediately contacted the bank but did not receive a satisfactory response. Following the incident, he promptly transferred all his remaining money to his US-based account. Concerned about the security of his remaining funds, he immediately contacted his relationship manager, who then instructed the bank to freeze the account.

The doctor returned to India on February 19. On February 25, he approached the cybercrime department and registered a complaint with the Bandra Cyber Cell regarding the alleged fraud. He was then directed to Oshiwara police station, who lodged a fraud case based on his complaint.

Speaking to mid-day, the doctor revealed that on January 18, at 6.35 am IST (4.15 pm US time), he received a message on his mobile phone regarding a transaction. Upon further checking, he discovered similar messages on January 17, indicating multiple transactions totaling Rs 9 lakh.

“I neither shared any OTP nor any banking details with anyone, yet money was fraudulently transferred from my account. Since I had no control and trust over the bank’s security system, I decided to transfer all my remaining funds from my Indian bank account to my US bank account for safety,” he added.

“Based on the complaint, we have registered a case under various sections of the BNS and IT Act. Further investigation is underway,” said an officer from the Oshiwara police station.