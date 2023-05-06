Breaking News
Navi Mumbai delinks from Metro with cheaper alternative
Thane: Property row main reason for dubbing sane people mad
Mumbai: Now, ward-level sterilisation plan to keep dog numbers down
Mumbai: Vapi locals steal gold chain worth Rs 15 lakh from Vile Parle resident
Mumbai: Expansion plans pushing slow locals out of Dadar station?
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai Vapi locals steal gold chain worth Rs 15 lakh from Vile Parle resident

Mumbai: Vapi locals steal gold chain worth Rs 15 lakh from Vile Parle resident

Updated on: 06 May,2023 07:23 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

Top

Police zero-in on the accused thanks to CCTV footage and arrest them in their city; duo had stolen motorbike at Mira Road to pull off crime

Mumbai: Vapi locals steal gold chain worth Rs 15 lakh from Vile Parle resident

Bhaumik Trivedi and Shahid Kapadia

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Vapi locals steal gold chain worth Rs 15 lakh from Vile Parle resident
x
00:00

Over the past few years, an increase in the number of thieves coming to Mumbai from other states, especially from Gujarat, has been observed by the police. One such case was detected in Vile Parle where two snatchers who hail from Vapi, Bhaumik Trivedi, 38, and Shahid Kapadia, 34,  were nabbed after they snatched a gold chain from the neck of a 68-year-old Vile Parle local on the evening of April 3.


With the help of CCTV footage, the police caught the duo this week.  



According to a police source, the duo targeted the woman outside the gate of her residence. The victim was heading to a dental clinic at the time of the incident. The accused sped away with the chain, which is worth about Rs 1.50 lakh, on a bike. “The incident was reported to the Vile Parle police and under the guidance of Dixit Gedam, DCP (Zone 8), Senior Inspector Sanjay Narvekar formed a team and caught the accused at Vapi on May 2,”  said an officer.


Also Read: Mumbai Crime: Duo held for house theft in Borivali, valuables recovered

During the investigation, it was revealed the duo are repeat offenders and multiple cases have been registered against them in Ahmedabad and Vapi. “They used to come to Mumbai to commit crimes and had a unique modus operandi,” a police officer said.

“They would first steal a bike, use it to commit crimes, ditch it and take an auto or taxi to get to the railway station, where they would board a Gujarat-bound train. For this particular crime, the accused used a bike that was stolen from Mira Road,” the officer added.

In recent years, the Kasturba Marg, Borivli and Dahisar police have seen many such accused who visit the city with the intention of committing crimes.

vile parle mumbai mumbai crime branch mumbai crime news gujarat

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK