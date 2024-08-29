Breaking News
Mumbai: Virar tutorial owner held for molesting girl in class

Updated on: 29 August,2024 06:40 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirish Vaktania | mailbag@mid-day.com

After allegations spread, mob thrashes teacher, parades him naked to police station

The tuition teacher being dragged to the police station in Virar. Pics/Hanif Patel

Listen to this article
A 40-year-old tutorial class owner has been arrested by Virar police for allegedly molesting a 13-year-old girl student inside a classroom. The alleged incident occurred two weeks ago when he demanded sexual favours from her. The girl stopped attending classes after the incident, which came to light when she revealed everything to her family. 


Following the revelation, a group of people gathered near the tutorial classes assaulted Morya, vandalised the premises, and paraded him half-naked to the Virar police station on Wednesday.



The tuition teacher being dragged to the police station in Virar. Pics/Hanif Patel


The survivor is in the seventh standard and lives with her parents, while the accused runs tutorial classes for students in Std. VII to Std. X at Virar.

A police officer said, “Two weeks ago, after class ended, the teacher asked the victim to stay behind to give her some notes. Once other students had left, he called her to his cabin, locked the door, and touched her inappropriately. He also demanded sexual favours from her.”

The crowd gathered outside the police stationThe crowd gathered outside the police station

“The victim managed to escape and did not inform anyone at that time. However, the next day, she attended the class again, and after it ended, the accused asked her to stay behind once more. He again molested her in his cabin, touched her inappropriately, and threatened her to engage in a sexual relationship. The victim managed to escape again,” the officer added.

Senior Inspector Vijay Pawar of Virar police station said, “Her mother asked about it, but she did not reveal anything. Her aunt later asked her, and she disclosed the entire incident. They brought the accused to the police station on Wednesday. We promptly arrested him and registered an FIR under the POSCO Act.”

“The accused is in our custody,” added Pawar. 

Locals dragged the accused to the police stationLocals dragged the accused to the police station

13
Age of the victim

40
Age of the teacher

Wed
Day teacher was arrested

