Among the four injured in the incident, three are the daughters of the woman who died in the accident, the police said.

The driver lost control of the SUV, which hit the road divider and then smashed into the three-wheeler. Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Woman dead, 4 injured as CISF constable's car hits rickshaw in Mumbai x 00:00

A woman died and four others were injured after a car driven by a CISF constable dashed into their autorickshaw in Goregaon in the early hours of Thursday, a police official said, reported the PTI.

CISF constable Dhoondaram Premaram Yadav was allegedly under the influence of alcohol, the Vanrai police station official said, according to the PTI.

"Hazra Ismail Shaikh (48) died after Yadav's Scorpio SUV hit an autorickshaw. Shaikh's daughters Shaheen Ismail Sheikh (20), Tariya Ismail Sheikh (15), Shireen Ismail Sheikh (17) and autorickshaw driver Sonu Yadav sustained injuries. The autorickshaw was on its way to Malad while Yadav's vehicle was southbound," he said, as per the PTI.

"He lost control of the SUV, which hit the road divider and then smashed into the three-wheeler. Shaikh died on the spot while the other four have been hospitalised. Yadav was charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Motor Vehicles Act for culpable homicide not amounting to murder as well as other offences. He has been remanded in police custody for two days," the official said, the news agency reported.

Driver held after 49-year-old man dies in accident

A day after a 49-year-old man died in hit-and-run case in Pune district of Maharashtra, a driver was held by the police, the officials said on Wednesday, reported the PTI.

The deceased was hit by the car while he was on his morning walk in Undri area of Pune and died, the police on Wednesday said they identified driver allegedly involved in the incident and arrested him, according to the PTI.

The accused was identified as Sameer Kad (32), a resident of the same area, was driving with his wife at the time of the incident, the police said.

Sujit Kumar Singh, the victim, was flung against the roadside wall after being struck by a vehicle around 6.40 am on Tuesday. He died on the spot in the accident.

"Although there was no CCTV camera at the accident site, we recovered footage from nearby housing societies. One recording showed him jogging 70-80 meters from the spot with a car visible seconds later," an official had earlier said.

"After hitting Singh, Kad, who was with his wife, did not stop. We checked the footage of multiple CCTV cameras in the vicinity and tracked the car's registration number, and he was apprehended on early Wednesday morning," said sub-inspector Amit Shete of Kalepadal police station, the PTI reported.

As per the probe so far, the accused was not drunk but fled from the spot fearing arrest, he said, the news agency reported.

(with PTI inputs)