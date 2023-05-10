Breaking News
Mumbai: Woman in city for film shoot sexually assaulted, friend held

Updated on: 10 May,2023 07:54 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI

Top

The 38-year-old accused has been arrested, an official said

Mumbai: Woman in city for film shoot sexually assaulted, friend held

Representational Pic

Mumbai: Woman in city for film shoot sexually assaulted, friend held
A 19-year-old woman from Haryana, who had come to Mumbai for a film shoot, was allegedly sexually assaulted by her male friend at a hotel in Marine Drive, police said on Wednesday.


The 38-year-old accused has been arrested, an official said.



The victim and the accused know each other and had come to Mumbai for film shooting from Haryana, he said.


On the night of Sunday, the male friend allegedly sexually assaulted the woman and threatened her, the official said.

Based on the complaint lodged by the woman, police registered an FIR under various sections of the Indian Penal Code for rape and voluntarily causing hurt against the man and arrested him.

He was produced before the court which remanded him in police custody till May 12, the official said.

Further investigation is underway.

