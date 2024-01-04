Mumbai: Woman's body found hanging on water tanker in Borivali, suicide suspected

A woman's body was found hanging ladder of a parked water tanker in Satya Nagar area of Borivali in north Mumbai. It is suspected that the woman may have allegedly committed suicide, the police said

The Borivali Police are investigating incident further.

Sources said, the body of an unidentified woman, believed to be around 35 years old, was found hanging at the water tanker. The incident was reported to the police on January 1 morning.

Upon receiving the information, Borivali Police conducted a Panchanama at the scene and subsequently sent the woman's body for autopsy to Shatabadi Hospital. Despite efforts to identify her by sharing photographs with nearby police stations and cities, her identity remains unknown.

The woman was found adorned with a Mangal Sutra around her neck, dressed in shalwar and kameez, an official said.

According to reports, she allegedly took her own life by hanging herself from the ladder of a water tanker parked on the roadside, using her "Dupatta".

Senior Inspector Ninad Sawant of Borivali Police Station said that an Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered in the matter and the investigation is going on. The police are appealing to the public for any information that could help identify the deceased woman and shed light on the events leading to her death.

