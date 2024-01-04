Breaking News
Mumbaikars ask: What exactly are we paying for?
Mumbai: These paths are meant for parking?
Mumbai: BMC unveils ambitious plan to transform Octroi Nakas
Mumbai: Vidyavihar station’s double discharge platform speeds towards completion
Mumbai police crack down on lethal manja after officer’s death
shot-button
Happy New Year Happy New Year
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai Womans body found hanging on water tanker in Borivali suicide suspected

Mumbai: Woman's body found hanging on water tanker in Borivali, suicide suspected

Updated on: 04 January,2024 07:44 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

Top

A woman's body was found hanging ladder of a parked water tanker in Satya Nagar area of Borivali in north Mumbai. It is suspected that the woman may have allegedly committed suicide, the police said

Mumbai: Woman's body found hanging on water tanker in Borivali, suicide suspected

Representational Pic/File/iStock

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Woman's body found hanging on water tanker in Borivali, suicide suspected
x
00:00

A woman's body was found hanging ladder of a parked water tanker in Satya Nagar area of Borivali in north Mumbai. It is suspected that the woman may have allegedly committed suicide, the police said.


The Borivali Police are investigating incident further.


Sources said, the body of an unidentified woman, believed to be around 35 years old, was found hanging at the water tanker. The incident was reported to the police on January 1 morning.


Upon receiving the information, Borivali Police conducted a Panchanama at the scene and subsequently sent the woman's body for autopsy to Shatabadi Hospital. Despite efforts to identify her by sharing photographs with nearby police stations and cities, her identity remains unknown.

The woman was found adorned with a Mangal Sutra around her neck, dressed in shalwar and kameez, an official said. 

According to reports, she allegedly took her own life by hanging herself from the ladder of a water tanker parked on the roadside, using her "Dupatta".

Senior Inspector Ninad Sawant of Borivali Police Station said that an Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered in the matter and the investigation is going on. The police are appealing to the public for any information that could help identify the deceased woman and shed light on the events leading to her death.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Should housing societies be more cautious with their elevators and sewer lines?
mumbai police mumbai crime news Crime News borivali maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK