Breaking News
Mumbai Local Train Updates: Fast train skips Mulund station, passengers alight at Thane
25,000+ security personnel deployed for Delhi CM’s swearing-in ceremony
Indian deportees from US arrive in Panama; Embassy team gets consular access
Dubai-bound Biman Bangladesh flight makes emergency landing in Nagpur
Why are we giving USD 21 million to India?: Donald Trump
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mutt priest and associate arrested for raping minor girl in Amravati

Mutt priest and associate arrested for raping minor girl in Amravati

Updated on: 20 February,2025 02:27 PM IST  |  Mumbai

Top

A 75-year-old mutt priest and his associate have been arrested in Maharashtra’s Amravati for repeatedly raping a minor girl, leading to her pregnancy. The victim’s aunt was also arrested for aiding the crime.

Mutt priest and associate arrested for raping minor girl in Amravati

Representational Pic

Listen to this article
Mutt priest and associate arrested for raping minor girl in Amravati
x
00:00

A 75-year-old head priest of a mutt in Maharashtra’s Amravati district, along with another man, has been arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl multiple times, leading to her pregnancy, an official said on Thursday. A woman relative of the 17-year-old victim has also been taken into custody for her role in the crime, he added.


According to PTI, the incident came to light after the girl, accompanied by her parents, approached Shirkhed police station in Amravati on Tuesday evening to file a complaint against the head priest of the Riddhapur mutt and his associate. Upon medical examination, it was confirmed that the girl was eight months pregnant, the official stated.


As per PTI reports, the victim had been residing at the mutt for the past year with her uncle and aunt, performing services for the religious institution. On 2nd April 2024, the head priest, identified as Surendramuni Talegaonkar, allegedly instructed the victim’s aunt to send the girl to his room. Once inside, the priest raped her, the police said.


The official further informed that Balasaheb Desai (40), another resident of the mutt, also sexually assaulted the minor girl. Both men continued to exploit her over several months.

According to the victim’s complaint, she initially confided in her aunt about the abuse. However, instead of offering support, the woman allegedly threatened her into silence, preventing her from seeking help. With no intervention from her relative, the two accused continued their assaults, police officials stated.

Following the girl’s revelation, a case has been registered against the three accused under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 376 (rape), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 506 (criminal intimidation). In addition, charges have been filed under the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official confirmed.

A thorough investigation is currently underway, and the police are gathering further evidence to ensure strict action against the accused. Authorities are also looking into whether any other individuals were involved in the crime or were aware of the abuse but failed to report it.

Further updates on the case are awaited. 

(With inputs from PTI) 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

amravati maharashtra mumbai news mumbai mumbai crime news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK