A 75-year-old mutt priest and his associate have been arrested in Maharashtra’s Amravati for repeatedly raping a minor girl, leading to her pregnancy. The victim’s aunt was also arrested for aiding the crime.

Representational Pic

A 75-year-old head priest of a mutt in Maharashtra’s Amravati district, along with another man, has been arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl multiple times, leading to her pregnancy, an official said on Thursday. A woman relative of the 17-year-old victim has also been taken into custody for her role in the crime, he added.

According to PTI, the incident came to light after the girl, accompanied by her parents, approached Shirkhed police station in Amravati on Tuesday evening to file a complaint against the head priest of the Riddhapur mutt and his associate. Upon medical examination, it was confirmed that the girl was eight months pregnant, the official stated.

As per PTI reports, the victim had been residing at the mutt for the past year with her uncle and aunt, performing services for the religious institution. On 2nd April 2024, the head priest, identified as Surendramuni Talegaonkar, allegedly instructed the victim’s aunt to send the girl to his room. Once inside, the priest raped her, the police said.

The official further informed that Balasaheb Desai (40), another resident of the mutt, also sexually assaulted the minor girl. Both men continued to exploit her over several months.

According to the victim’s complaint, she initially confided in her aunt about the abuse. However, instead of offering support, the woman allegedly threatened her into silence, preventing her from seeking help. With no intervention from her relative, the two accused continued their assaults, police officials stated.

Following the girl’s revelation, a case has been registered against the three accused under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 376 (rape), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 506 (criminal intimidation). In addition, charges have been filed under the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official confirmed.

A thorough investigation is currently underway, and the police are gathering further evidence to ensure strict action against the accused. Authorities are also looking into whether any other individuals were involved in the crime or were aware of the abuse but failed to report it.

Further updates on the case are awaited.

(With inputs from PTI)