Sulbha Khodke. File pic/X

The Congress in Maharashtra on Saturday suspended Sulbha Khodke, MLA from Amravati, for six years for "anti party activities" ahead of Maharashtra Assembly election 2024.

Sulbha Khodke was one of the seven MLAs who cross-voted in the legislative council elections which resulted in the defeat of PWP leader Jayant Patil, a candidate of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance of the Opposition, earlier this year, as per the PTI.

There were numerous complaints about Khodke working against the party, said state Congress chief Nana Patole in a statement, the PTI reported.

The decision to suspend her was taken on the instructions of the party's Maharashtra in-charge Ramesh Chennithala, he said.

Sulbha Khodke's husband is a close aide of deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. She is likely to join the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party, sources said, according to the PTI.

Navneet Rana will not contest assembly polls, BJP has assured her RS membership: Ravi Rana

Meanwhile, Ravi Rana, Independent MLA from Badnera in Amravati district in Maharashtra had on Friday said that his wife Navneet Rana will not contest the Maharashtra Assembly polls as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has assured her membership of the Rajya Sabha, reported the PTI.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Ravi Rana said that his wife, a former Lok Sabha MP from Amravati, will ensure the victory of the BJP candidate in the Maharashtra assembly elections 2024.

The assembly polls are likely to be held next month as the term of the current assembly ends on November 26.

"I feel Navneet Rana will not contest the Vidhan Sabha polls. Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other top leaders of the party have continuously said she will be sent to the Rajya Sabha, which I think is appropriate for her," the MLA said, according to the PTI.

Navneet Rana was defeated from the Amravati (SC) seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls by Congress' Balwant Wankhade.

Navneet Rana had won the seat in the 2019 general elections as an Independent candidate. She had later joined the BJP in 2024.

(with PTI inputs)