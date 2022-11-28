Navi Mumbai: Abusive group of youngsters assault cop, his friend at restaurant; 2 held

A group of 11 to 12 youngsters allegedly assaulted the cop after he objected to an abusive behavior on a phone call
CCTV grab of the incident. Pic/Sumit Renose
Objection to an abusive caller sitting on the next table in a Navi Mumbai restaurant resulted in a brutal assault case involving a police official. The incident took place on Wednesday night at Koparkhairane in Navi Mumbai in which 11 to 12 youngsters assaulted a police constable and his friend. Following the incident, the police arrested two youngsters and are now in search for the rest of the suspects, the police said.
According to the police, 41-year-old police constable Deepak Kolhe, a resident of Ghansoli, had reached the restaurant in sector 14 of Koparkhairane with his friend, Sandeep Taware. A group of youngsters were present at the restaurant and at around 12.45 am, one of the youngsters received a call. He began to abuse the caller on the other end.
“Deepak objected to the youngster and told him there are others in the restaurant too and he should behave himself. This enraged the youngster and he started arguing with Deeepak and his friend Sandeep,” said a police official from Koparkhairane police station.
He said, The argument turned ugly when around 1.04am, a youngster assaulted Deepak and his friend Sandeep. The group of youngsters joined him and started hitting them with plates, glasses and then chairs and beer bottles. During the assault, the youngster allegedly snatched Deepak’s mobile phone and Sandeep’s 11 gram gold chain, he threatened them of dire consequences if they register a police complaint. The group of youngsters then fled away from the restaurant. The entire sequence of events was caught on the CCTV camera of the restaurant.
Later, Deepak and Sandeep visited the Koparkhairane police station and registered an FIR against them. On their complaint, a against was registered against the suspects under IPC section 395 (dacoity), 397 (dacoity with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) during wee hours of November 24. The Police have managed to arrest two suspects in connection with the case while search for the rest of them is on, the official added.