Shraddha Walkar murder: Now, drug angle emerges in probe against Aftab Poonawala

Updated on: 28 November,2022 07:18 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirish Vaktania | mailbag@mid-day.com

Gujarat cops arrest peddler from Vasai after drug bust in Surat; Poonawala was a frequent visitor to the peddler’s locality and both have common friends

Aftab Poonawala has apparently told the Delhi cops that he regularly did drugs; (right) Faisal Abdul Momin is a resident of Dindayal Nagar in Vasai West. Pic/Hanif Patel


The Gujarat police have arrested a 31-year-old peddler who is suspected of having supplied drugs to Aftab Poonawala at his Vasai home. Sources said the drug seller, Faisal Abdul Momin, is a resident of the Muslim Committee building at Dindayal Nagar in Vasai West, and Poonawala was a frequent visitor to the area as he has friends from the same circle. Delhi police sources have said that Poonawala has confessed to doing drugs regularly. 

Aftab Poonawala Shraddha Walkar murder gujarat surat vasai mumbai mumbai crime branch mumbai crime news

