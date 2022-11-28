Shraddha Walkar murder: Now, drug angle emerges in probe against Aftab Poonawala

Gujarat cops arrest peddler from Vasai after drug bust in Surat; Poonawala was a frequent visitor to the peddler’s locality and both have common friends
Aftab Poonawala has apparently told the Delhi cops that he regularly did drugs; (right) Faisal Abdul Momin is a resident of Dindayal Nagar in Vasai West. Pic/Hanif Patel
The Gujarat police have arrested a 31-year-old peddler who is suspected of having supplied drugs to Aftab Poonawala at his Vasai home. Sources said the drug seller, Faisal Abdul Momin, is a resident of the Muslim Committee building at Dindayal Nagar in Vasai West, and Poonawala was a frequent visitor to the area as he has friends from the same circle. Delhi police sources have said that Poonawala has confessed to doing drugs regularly.