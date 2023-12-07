Navi Mumbai: Beggar strikes girl with glass bottle on head, stabs her; held

Navi Mumbai Police arrested a beggar who was suspected of attacking a female college student in the Nerul node of the city.

Navi Mumbai Police arrested a beggar who was suspected of attacking a female college student in the Nerul node of the city. The police personnel told PTI that the beggar allegedly attacked the student aged 21 with a glass bottle without any prior provocation. This has resulted in the young woman sustaining grievous injuries.

According to the PTI report, the incident occurred on December 4 when the accused, identified as 26-year-old Imam Hassan Shamshuddin allegedly attacked the woman near a bus stop in Nerul. The woman, who is a resident of the Airoli area of Navi Mumbai, had come to a college at Nerul with a friend.

According to the report, around 1.30 pm, while waiting at the bus stop, the beggar suddenly attacked the young woman with an empty glass bottle, inflicting serious injury. He struck her in the head with the bottle and proceeded to stab her abdomen with its broken piece before fleeing the scene, leaving the victim in critical condition. Passers-by rushed the injured student to a nearby hospital, where she is currently being treated for her injuries.

According to the report, the Nerul police department launched an investigation and filed an attempted murder charge. Authorities successfully tracked down and apprehended the accused, Imam Hassan Shamshuddin, using CCTV footage and other sources. The motive for this unprovoked attack is still being investigated by authorities.

Meanwhile, the police in Thane district on Thursday arrested two young men from Bhiwandi for allegedly killing a 16-year-old boy over past enmity. The accused Ayush Jha and Manoj Tope, both 19, allegedly killed Yogesh Sharma in the Retibunder area on November 25 and buried his body at Kalher.

Sharma's mother had filed a missing person's complaint following which the cops began a probe. After working on intel and technical inputs, they held Jha and Tope.

The report added senior inspector Bharat Kamat of Narpoli police station said that a case under Indian Penal Code sections, including 302 (murder) has been filed against the duo. Meanwhile, the body with stab injuries, was exhumed and sent to a government hospital for a post-mortem.

