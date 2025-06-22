The bribe was demanded from a retired CIDCO staffer; The accused, attached to CIDCO’s telecom-mobile department, was nabbed on Friday from his office in Navi Mumbai while accepting cash from a retired CIDCO staffer

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Navi Mumbai: CIDCO stenographer caught red-handed by ACB while accepting bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh x 00:00

In yet another blot on the City Industrial and Development Corporation Ltd (CIDCO), a senior stenographer was caught red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Thane, while accepting a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh.

The accused, Narendra Hirey, 57, attached to CIDCO’s telecom-mobile department, was nabbed on Friday from his office in Navi Mumbai while accepting cash from a retired CIDCO staffer. The money was allegedly demanded to fast-track the complainant’s pending dues and help close a departmental inquiry hanging over his head.

According to Sanjay Govilkar, Additional Superintendent of Police, ACB Thane, “Hirey had initially demanded r4.5 lakh, and after some back-and-forth, the amount was settled at r1.5 lakh. The retired employee then approached us, and we laid a trap.” The arrest took place inside CIDCO’s telecom-mobile office, where Hirey was caught with the cash in hand. He has been booked under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

What makes this case disturbing is the brazenness with which even clerical-level employees seem to exploit the system. RTI activist Kishore Singh from Navi Mumbai said, “CIDCO must take this seriously. Immediate internal audits and stronger ethics training for employees are the need of the hour. A public commitment to zero tolerance is essential to regain trust.” Senior CIDCO officials were unavailable for comment.

What this means for CIDCO’s credibility

Residents of Navi Mumbai have long voiced concerns over the opacity and red-tapism plaguing CIDCO’s functioning. While Rs 1.5 lakh may seem like a ‘small’ bribe, corruption has been a long-standing issue.

Time for Internal Cleanup: CIDCO will now be under pressure to step up internal vigilance and accountability.

Warning Signal: ACB’s swift action sends a clear message — corruption won’t be tolerated.

Rs 1.5L

Amount of money the accused was caught accepting