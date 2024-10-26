The accused approached the victim in August 2022 and made him believe that they were representatives of a finance company and would arrange a loan of Rs 5 crore for him. After he was convinced, they asked him to pay Rs 15 lakh as processing fee

Representational Image

Listen to this article Navi Mumbai crime: Six booked for duping businessman of Rs 15 lakh on promise of providing loan x 00:00

An official on Saturday said that the police have registered a case against six persons for allegedly cheating a 45-year-old businessman from Vashi in Navi Mumbai of Rs 15 lakh on the promise of providing a loan of Rs 5 crore to him, reported news agency PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused approached the victim in August 2022 and made him believe that they were representatives of a finance company and would arrange a loan of Rs 5 crore for him. After he was convinced, they asked him to pay Rs 15 lakh as processing fee. The victim paid the amount, the official said while sharing an update on the Navi Mumbai crime, reported PTI.

The accused told him that the loan would be disbursed within 20 days, but he never got it, the police official said while sharing an update on the Navi Mumbai crime, reported PTI.

Based on his complaint, the police registered an FIR under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 420 (cheating) and 34 (common intention) against the six accused - Ajit Mhatre, Deepak Mali, Sonali Suryavanshi, Kishore Londe, Subhash Dongra, and Jayjeet Gupta, he added.

Police bust cybercrime racket operating from shop in Palghar district, two held

The Navi Mumbai police have arrested two persons who were running a cybercrime racket from a shop in Palghar district, an official said on Saturday, reported PTI.

The Nhava Sheva police recently registered a case after a man approached them claiming that a woman he had met on a dating app duped him of over Rs 10 lakh promising attractive returns on investment, reported PTI.

Tracking the bank accounts where the money had been transferred, the police reached a shop near Vasai railway station in Palghar district, said senior inspector Deepali Patil of the Evidence Management Centre of the Navi Mumbai police, reported PTI.

Nine youngsters were working in the shop rented by two men, identified as Yogesh Jain and Himanshu Jain, the official said. Police recovered over 50 debit cards, 18 mobile phones, 17 chequebooks, 15 SIM cards, 8 Aadhaar cards and many other documents from the duo, the official said, reported PTI.

Police said Yogesh and Himanshu had recruited the youths from Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh and opened several bank accounts in their names using fake documents like rent agreements. The duo used the youngsters to commit cybercrimes, the official said.

Yogesh and Himanshu have been arrested, the official said, adding that a probe is underway.

(With inputs from PTI)