Navi Mumbai: Man assaults cop during an inquiry into suspicious activity

An unidentified guy is facing charges for reportedly punching a police inspector while being questioned about his suspicious behaviour at a bank in Navi Mumbai, officials said on Monday.

The incident--wherein a man assaulted a cop--happened about 3:30 am on Sunday in the Koparkhairne neighbourhood, when a police unit on night patrol saw the guy acting suspiciously near a motorbike parked near a bank, reported PTI.

The news agency, in its report, stated that when the inspector approached him to question over his conduct, the man allegedly produced a sickle from his backpack, leading the cops to intervene. During the confrontation, the accused attacked an inspector, causing minor wounds, and then left the area under the cover of night, the report added.

As per the report, a First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against the assailant under sections 353 (attack on a public worker in the course of duty) and 332 (voluntarily causing harm to a public official) of the Indian Penal Code, as well as applicable provisions of the Arms Act.

As authorities continue to investigate the incident, cops have launched a manhunt to arrest the man who assaulted the police inspector.

Meanwhile, in another incident from Thane district, two men were arrested for possession of ganja (cannabis). According to the PTI report, the two men arrested by the police in Thane district are Odisha's natives and they possessed 37.39 kg of cannabis valued at Rs 16.68 lakh.

The officials from the crime branch had received a tip-off about the accused persons. Based on that, they set up a trap near a roadside eatery along the Anjurphata-Vasai road in the Bhiwandi area on the evening of March 1.

When the police apprehended the two suspects at the scene, they searched them and found the contraband they were carrying. Then, the people, who were identified as Sagar Surendra Nayak (29), and Rajkishore Dhootkrishna Behra (31) were placed under arrest, the report added.

According to the official announcement from the Bhoiwada police station, both people have been booked under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, it further stated.

