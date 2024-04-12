Navi Mumbai man dupes 27 job aspirants of Rs 2.2 crore; booked

The Navi Mumbai Police booked Sadanand Bhosale, a 41-year-old Airoli resident, for allegedly cheating the complainants of Rs 2.24 crore.

A Navi Mumbai man has been charged with defrauding 27 people out of millions of rupees through false job promises. According to another PTI story, the individual allegedly offered the candidates work at the Reserve Bank of India.

According to the PTI report, the Navi Mumbai Police booked Sadanand Bhosale, a 41-year-old Airoli resident, for allegedly cheating the complainants of Rs 2.24 crore. Bhosale reportedly enticed them by suggesting he could put them as RBI security guards and collected the money between September 2020 and September 2021.

According to the news agency report, the complainants never received the promised job or refund from Bhosale, and the case was launched against him by Kharghar Police in response to a complaint made on behalf of all victims. The PTI report further stated that Bhosale was charged with defrauding and criminal breach of trust under the Indian Penal Code.

A police official told PTI that the complaint made no indication of why the case was filed late, and that Unit III of the Navi Mumbai Police Crime Branch had taken up the investigation.

In another unrelated case, the Navi Mumbai Police arrested one man and launched a manhunt for another after a lady accused the two of rape, an official said on Friday. According to PTI, the woman's statement to the APMC station stated that the alleged incident occurred two years ago.

According to the report, the 31-year-old woman, a make-up artist, met the accused Vijay Chowdhary, also known as Virjibhai Mahial, and one Saddam at a Turbhe hotel in June 2022. According to the report, the Kharghar resident said that the two guys raped her after giving her a tainted drink.

The PTI report stated that the accused was charged on Thursday by the police with rape and intentionally harming another person by giving them poison or another dangerous substance, as per the Indian Penal Code.

The other offender, Saddam, is being sought after by the police, who have reportedly arrested 45-year-old Mahial, a farmer from the Banaskantha region of Gujarat.

The representative said to PTI that the woman did not explain her delayed approach to the police.

