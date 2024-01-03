Navi Mumbai: Three men held for assaulting four persons

The accused initially attacked one of the victims over a dispute, as per the FIR registered at Rabale MIDC police station which did not elaborate on the dispute

Three men were held for assaulting four persons in Navi Mumbai's Rabale industrial area. Police have arrested three men for allegedly attacking four persons with iron rods and sticks following a dispute with one of them in Navi Mumbai township, an official said on Wednesday, reported news agency PTI.

The incident took place in Rabale industrial area on Monday night, where three men were held for assaulting four persons.

The accused initially attacked one of the victims over a dispute, as per the FIR registered at Rabale MIDC police station which did not elaborate on the dispute, reported PTI.

The victim's cousin and two of his friends then rushed to save him, but the accused attacked them also with sticks and iron rods, injuring them, the official said, reported PTI.

Based on a complaint by the victims, the police on Tuesday arrested the three accused men, in the age group of 20 to 29 years, reported PTI.

Two juveniles were also allegedly involved in the assault. The police nabbed them and handed them over to their parents, the official said, reported PTI.

The accused were booked under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and a probe was on into the case, he added, reported PTI.

In another case, police have registered an offence against a man from Rabale in Navi Mumbai for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl and impregnating her, an official said on Tuesday, reported PTI.

The case against the accused, Omkar (20), was registered at the Rabale MIDC police station based on the complaint lodged by the victim's mother under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said, reported PTI.

The accused is absconding and an operation has been launched to trace him, the official said, reported PTI.

The accused developed friendship with the victim. But when he refused his love proposal, he raped her in March 2023, leaving her eight months pregnant, he said, adding that a probe into the crime was on, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against four persons for allegedly forging documents of a property bought by three of them in Thane city of Maharashtra, an official said on Wednesday, reported PTI.

The three persons, belonging to one family, purchased the property from the fourth accused in 1983 and they allegedly tampered with the documents to deceive the government, the official from Naupada police station said, reported PTI.

The fraud came to light in 2020 at the time of verification of the property documents, he said, reported PTI.

A case was registered on Monday against the four accused under relevant provisions, the police said, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)