Navi Mumbai: Woman accused duo of rape; one arrested

The woman in her complaint to the APMC station said that the alleged crime happened two years ago in Turbhe, said Navi Mumbai Police

Navi Mumbai Police have arrested a man and have launched a manhunt for another after a woman accused the duo o rape, an official said on Friday. Per a report in PTI, the woman in her complaint to the APMC station said that the alleged crime happened two years ago.

The 31-year-old woman, who works as a make-up artist, according to the report, stated that she met the accused Vijay Chowdhary alias Virjibhai Mahial and one Saddam at a Turbhe hotel in June 2022. The Kharghar resident, per the report, further stated that the two men gave her a spiked drink and raped her.

The PTI report further stated that the police on Thursday registered a case against the accused for rape and causing harm to a person by administering poison or other harmful substance with intent to commit a crime under the Indian Penal Code.

Reportedly, Mahial, aged 45, a farmer from Gujarat's Banaskantha district, was arrested by the police and the authorities are searching for Saddam, the other accused.

The official further told PTI that the woman did not provide any reason for why she approached the police late.

In another unrelated case from Navi Mumbai, a man was booked for cheating 27 persons in crores with fake job promises. According to another PTI report, the man allegedly promised the aspirants jobs in the Reserve Bank of India.

According to the report, the Navi Mumbai Police booked an Airoli resident named Sadanand Bhosale, aged 41, for allegedly defrauding the complainants of Rs 2.24 crore. Bhosale, reportedly, lured them claiming he can get them placed as security guards in RBI and collected the money from them between September 2020 and September 2021.

The complainants never got the promised job or the refund from Bhosale, the report added and stated that the case was filed against him by Kharghar Police based on complaint filed on behalf of all victims. Bhosale, per the PTI report, was booked under relevant sections for cheating and criminal breach of trust under the Indian Penal Code.

A police official told PTI that the complaint did not mention any reason for filing the case late and added that Unit III of Navi Mumbai Police Crime Branch has taken over probe.