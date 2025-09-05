The accused, a resident of Navi Mumbai, was apprehended in connection with the burglary at a house in the Mumbra area on August 31, an official said

The accused, a resident of Navi Mumbai, was apprehended in connection with the burglary at a house in the Mumbra area on August 31, an official said.

The police on Friday said that a 29-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly stealing valuables worth Rs 24.42 lakh from her sister's house in Maharashtra's Thane district within eight hours of the crime, reported news agency PTI.

"The complainant had stepped out to visit her mother after locking her house, when someone allegedly broke into the flat using a duplicate key and decamped with gold jewellery and cash worth Rs 24.42 lakh," senior inspector Anil Shinde of Mumbra police station said, reported PTI.

As there was no sign of forced entry, the police suspected that the crime was committed by someone known to the complainant, he said.

The official said that based on technical evidence, mobile phone analysis, and CCTV footage, the police zeroed in on the accused within eight hours, reported PTI.

When interrogated, the accused initially misled the team, but later confessed to her involvement, he said.

Woman cop among 3 held after imposters flee with Rs 10 lakh of Mumbai businessman

In another case, the police here have arrested two men who allegedly posed as cops and fled with Rs 10.5 lakh cash of a businessman, and also apprehended a GRP woman assistant sub-inspector for her role in the crime, officials said on Thursday, reported PTI.

The incident occurred on Monday at the Bandra Terminus, they said.

The Bandra railway police station's senior inspector was also suspended after the involvement of the woman ASI posted there came to light in the offence, an official said.

A man, named Zahir Ahmed and resident of Andheri area, had convinced garment businessman Vikas Gupta about venturing into the import of electronic items.

After hatching a conspiracy with his associates, Ahmed called Gupta with Rs 10.5 lakh in cash at the Bandra Terminus on Monday evening, the official said.

At the station, two men -- Nilesh Kalsulkar (45) and Pravin Shukla (32) -- posing as policemen approached Gupta and enquired about a bag he was carrying, reported PTI.

Gupta told them he has a cloth shop in Mumbai's Malad area and was going to Gujarat to buy garments.

The two persons started threatening Gupta, due to which he got scared and the duo then fled with his bag which contained Rs 10.5 lakh in cash, the official said.

Gupta later went to the Bandra Police Station and filed a complaint against the two imposters, reported PTI.

With the help of technical analysis and examination of the CCTVs footage of the Bandra Terminus area, the police arrested both the men on Tuesday, the official said.

During the investigation, the role of Vijaya Ingawale, assistant sub-inspector posted at Bandra railway police station, came to light in the case, following which she was also arrested, he said.

The three accused were booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections for personating as a public servant, criminal conspiracy and criminal breach of trust, the police said.

After the involvement of the ASI came to light, the Railway Police Commissioner suspended Bandra railway police station's senior inspector, they added.

(With inputs from PTI)