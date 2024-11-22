A case was registered against the man and his parents under section 376 (rape) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita

Representational Image

Listen to this article Navi Mumbai: Woman raped on promise of marriage; three booked x 00:00

The Navi Mumbai police on Friday filed a case against three members of a family for the alleged rape of a 24-year old woman, an official said on Friday, PTI reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on a complaint, a case was registered against the man and his parents under section 376 (rape) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The woman claimed that the man, a resident of Panvel's Vavanje village, had lured her into a physical relationship by promising to marry her, the official said, PTI cited.

The official said that the man allegedly raped the woman at different locations between October 2023 and May 2024, and the man's family later rejected the woman on the issues of her caste and insulted her.

Last month, the Thane police arrested three persons and are on the lookout for another in connection with the alleged rape of a teenage girl in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said.

Four persons allegedly targeted the 17-year-old girl and her cousin when they were walking on a road along a water pipeline between Majiwada and Saket around 11 pm on October 6, he said, as per the PTI.

The accused threatened the two with a knife and snatched away their mobile phones, while one of them allegedly raped her, as per the PTI.

The accused also warned the duo of dire consequences if they spoke about the alleged crime, the official said.

According to the PTI, after the teenager approached the Kapurbawdi police station on Tuesday, cops arrested three of the accused, identified as Yogesh Mallinge (21), Parhsuram Lakde (28) and Omkar Patkar (22).

The fourth accused Avinash Dhotre, who allegedly raped the minor, is absconding, said the station house officer of Kapurbawdi police station.

However, police did not disclose why the teenager filed the complaint late.

Thane: Woman raped, killed over Dowry; husband booked

A married woman was raped and murdered in Thane district in Maharashtra, a few days after her marriage allegedly over dowry on July 16, reported PTI.

As per the police, a dowry harassment case has been registered against her husband.

The woman was allegedly raped by three priests working at a temple in Sheel-Daighar area near Dombivli on July 6, and later murdered. All three have been arrested by the police.

Following the murder and arrests, the woman's father lodged a complaint stating that her husband and in-laws were harassing her for dowry, said an official of NRI police station in Navi Mumbai.

As per the complaint, they even took away her child when she came to stay with the parents, and while under stress she visited the Ganesh temple on July 6, PTI reported.

No arrest has been made in the dowry harassment case yet, the police official said.

(With inputs from PTI)