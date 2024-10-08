The matter came to light when the QR codes on the passes failed to scan, prompting the organisers to approach the police, an official said

The fake passes those were being sold

The Borivali police in Mumbai arrested six people for allegedly being involved in spelling fake passes of Rang Raas Garba event in Borivali, an official said on Tuesday.

The police have registered a case against seven individuals involved in selling fake Garba passes for the "Rang Raas with Bhoomi Trivedi Navratri 2024" event, he said.

The matter came to light when the QR codes on the passes failed to scan, prompting the organisers to approach the police.

The complainant is Kunal Turakhia (29), who runs the event management company organizing the "Rang Raas with Bhoomi Trivedi Navratri 2024" event in Chikuwadi, Borivali West.

The official passes on the Garba event were being sold on BookMyShow for Rs 1,000 each, said an official.

Over the past two days, several attendees reported that the QR codes on their passes were not scanning. Suspecting foul play, Turakhia's team inspected the passes and discovered discrepancies in the color, QR codes, and paper quality, revealing them to be counterfeit. They also learned that some individuals were selling these passes in the vicinity at lower prices, the official said.

According to police officials, on October 7, the complainant received information that passes were being sold near Mahavir Nagar and Star Bazaar in Borivali West. They also obtained two mobile numbers linked to the sellers. The organizers contacted the sellers and asked them to come to the event's entrance gate. During questioning, one of the individuals admitted that he and his friends were selling the fake passes for ₹400 each. They revealed that the passes were made at a stationery shop in Kandivali. The accused admitted to printing 600 fake passes, of which 450 had already been sold, with the remaining passes held by another accused.

Event organizer Turakhia then approached the Borivali police station and lodged a complaint, estimating that the scam had caused losses of ₹6 lakhs to the organizers. Based on his complaint, the Borivali police registered a case against the accused: Ansh Nagaar, Bhavya Makwana, Prem Chawda, Raj Makwana, Yash Mehta, Keyur Nyayi, and Manoj Chawda. All except Prem have been arrested, according to police officials. The accused, all between 19 and 20 years old, are currently under investigation.