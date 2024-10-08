The celebration offered a rare moment of relief for travelers, many of whom paused to watch the dance, momentarily escaping the pressures of travel

Passengers play Garba at the Mumbai airport. Pic/Special Arrangement by Prasun

Listen to this article Passengers join to play Garba as Mumbai airport celebrates Navratri 2024 x 00:00

Travellers and airport staff on Tuesday took part in a spontaneous Navratri garba dance at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) amidst the ongoing Navratri season.

Passengers arriving early for their flights found themselves part of the celebration, temporarily shifting focus from the usual hustle of airport routines.

"I was lucky to have reached a couple of hours before my flight, and I got to join in," said one passenger. "It was a refreshing break from the usual airport rush," the passenger added.

The celebration offered a rare moment of relief for travelers, many of whom paused to watch the dance, momentarily escaping the pressures of travel.

A CSMIA spokesperson commented on this, saying, "Navratri celebrations at CSMIA brought together passengers and all stakeholders in a lively display of cultural unity. The vibrant Garba dance created a joyful atmosphere, allowing everyone to immerse themselves in the festivities. This event not only highlighted our rich cultural heritage but also fostered a sense of community, reminding us that even amidst the hustle and bustle of travel, we can connect through cherished traditions and joyous moments."