NCP MLA writes to Mumbai Police seeking probe for alleged misuse of cell phone number

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Yashwant Mane has written to the Mumbai Police commissioner that someone has allegedly misused his number through a number spoofing app to give falls information about bomb threats in Mira Bhayander.

The caller allegedly called Mumbai traffic joint commissioner Pravin Padwal and said to send a bandobast in Mira Bhayander to prevent a bomb blast.

The MLA, Yashwant Mane, has informed Mumbai Police Commissioner, Vivek Phansalkar, that he was in Madhya Pradesh on February 13, when the alleged call was made.

As per the FIR registered by Mumbai Police, when Padwal received a call, the mobile number of Mane was displayed on his cell phone.

"We have verified the details, and it appears that the caller has used some Chinese app to spoof the number of the MLA. We are tracking his details, and the CIU is looking after the case." An officer of the Mumbai Crime Branch said.

According to sources, the MLA has demanded strict action against the caller and suspects that it may be politically motivated to defame his name.

Padwal, after receiving the call on his phone on February 13, informed the control, and after the information was verified, the police examined that, actually, the call was not made from the mobile phone of the MLA but someone else, with the help of a spoofing app, used his number to give threat and fall information.