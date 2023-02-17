Mumbai Crime: Man sets two SUVs on fire as revenge against builder’s employee, arrested

Khan suspected Indrajeet Aher, the security in-charge of the developer of being responsible

Representation pic

A security service provider formerly employed by a well-known developer in the city has been apprehended by the police for plotting to set fire to two SUVs in Aram Nagar, Versova, on February 10. The man had hired two others for the job, who were arrested first and led to the police to him. Irfan Khan used to provide security manpower to the developer. The developer recently ended the contract with him. Khan suspected Indrajeet Aher, the security in-charge of the developer of being responsible.

According to police sources, Khan intended to take revenge and hired two men, Rizwan Shaikh and Akram Khan. Aher resides in a bungalow in Aram Nagar 2 in Versova with a friend. The two SUVs belonged to her and were parked in the bungalow’s compound. Though the fire brigade has doused the fire, had they not reached in the nick of time, it would have spread to the wooden bungalow.

Also read: Navi Mumbai: Kharghar school pulled up for barring student from SSC exam

A case was registered by Aher’s friend, M Sahani, at Versova police station. The police found two suspects fleeing after setting the car on fire and traced them to a nearby locality. Both Rizwan and Akram are known to be drug addicts. During questioning, they admitted to burning the cars and told the police about Khan’s role. Khan admitted that he plotted the crime as he believed Aher was responsible for the developer’s decision. “I met Khan in court today and asked several times why he did this, and every time he only said sorry,” Aher told mid-day.