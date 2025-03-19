New India Co-operative Bank case: Non-bailable warrant issued against ex-chairman, his wife

The two has fled the country just before the Rs 122 crore embezzlement case came to light last month, the officials said

A local court in Mumbai has issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against New India Co-operative (NIC) Bank's former chairman Hiren Bhanu and his wife Gauri Bhanu, the officials said on Wednesday, reported the PTI.

The two has fled the country just before the Rs 122 crore embezzlement case came to light last month, officials said.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police, which is investigating the case, has so far arrested seven persons in connection with the case, an official said.

"The bank's former chairman and vice chairman, Hiren Bhanu and his wife Gauri Bhanu, are wanted accused in the case. But they left the country on January 26 and February 10 respectively," he said, according to the PTI.

As both are out of country and locating them was necessary for the probe of the case, a 'Blue Corner Notice' has been issued against them earlier, he said.

"While investigating the case, the EOW had submitted an application before the court about issuing a non-bailable warrant against the Bhanu couple. Accordingly, the court has issued a non-bailable warrant against the couple," he said, as per the PTI.

The EOW's probe team failed to find the couple at their known addresses, he said.

The search was conducted at their owned and rented apartments in south Mumbai, the official said.

According to him, another accused, Unnathan Arunachalam, was hiding in Bihar before being arrested.

The police have said that Rs 122 crore were siphoned off from the safes of the bank's Prabhadevi and Goregaon offices in Mumbai.

Former General Manager and Head of Accounts at the bank, Hitesh Mehta, was arrested on February 15, following which six other accused were held.

Last week, the Mumbai Police conducted a polygraph test on Mehta. According to EOW sources, the test results indicate possible deception in Mehta's responses.

The police authorities are probing further financial transactions and possible involvement of more individuals in the large-scale scam, the official said.

He added that more arrests in the coming days were very likely as the investigation in the matter further progresses, the news agency reported.

