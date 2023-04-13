Breaking News
Nigerian national held with mephedrone worth Rs 32 lakh in Palghar

Updated on: 13 April,2023 10:05 PM IST  |  Palghar
PTI |

He was held by the Anti Narcotics Cell of Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) police on Wednesday, the official said

Representative Image. Pic/iStock


A Nigerian national was arrested allegedly with mephedrone worth Rs 32 lakh in Nalasopara in Palghar district, a police official said on Thursday.


He was held by the Anti Narcotics Cell of Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) police on Wednesday, the official said.



"He tried to run away from the spot but was chased down and apprehended. We recovered 160 grams of mephedrone worth Rs 32 lakh from him," ANC senior inspector Amar Marathe said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

