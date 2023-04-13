Nigerian national held with mephedrone worth Rs 32 lakh in Palghar

He was held by the Anti Narcotics Cell of Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) police on Wednesday, the official said

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

A Nigerian national was arrested allegedly with mephedrone worth Rs 32 lakh in Nalasopara in Palghar district, a police official said on Thursday.

"He tried to run away from the spot but was chased down and apprehended. We recovered 160 grams of mephedrone worth Rs 32 lakh from him," ANC senior inspector Amar Marathe said.

