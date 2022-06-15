NSG commando targeted, agency hunts down loan app recovery agents

Harassers fail to fathom they were troubling the member of an elite force; complainant had applied for Rs 3,000 and was given Rs 1,900

File photo NSG commandos, who are highly trained

A commando from the National Security Guard was harassed by recovery agents after he borrowed money through a mobile app. But the harassers could not fathom they were troubling the member of an elite force. After tolerating the nuisance for a few days, the 29-year-old commando complained to his department, which tracked down the agents in no time. He said such cases should be handed over to NSG for a quick resolution.

The complainant, a Powai resident, applied for a loan last month. “I was in need of money and I stalled an instant loan app from Google Play Store. On May 2, I applied for a loan of Rs 3,000, but received only Rs 1,900 in my account. After a few days, I started receiving calls and messages to repay the loan and I paid the entire amount which was around Rs 7200, on the app’s UPI ID. However, I still got many calls saying that my loan was pending and I had to clear it,” the commando told mid-day.

In June, the commando said, the harassers switched to their next trick. “The recovery agents morphed my Aadhaar and PAN cards and wrote many vulgar things. They started abusing me. They began sending offensive messages to my contacts and relatives. My contact list has the numbers of so many commando and police officers. They also started asking me about this. I then alerted my department about the incident.” The soldier was asked by his department to first file a complaint with the Powai police. Then his highly trained team and bosses took the matter into their own hands.

