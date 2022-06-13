Mumbai: Hotel staffers held for procuring spurious liquor in Andheri

Two others were also arrested with them; the Excise Department seized liquor worth Rs 1.47 lakh

Besides the fake alcohol, the Excise Department has also seized a car and mobile phones worth Rs 6,02,685. File pic

The Excise Department’s flying squad arrested four people including the head manager and kitchen manager of a 4-star hotel on Saturday for procuring spurious foreign liquor. The arrested staffers belong to Hotel Peninsula Grand, located at Sakinaka, Andheri. According to Department officials, liquor worth Rs 1.47 lakh has been seized from the accused, they intended to use it during parties at the hotel.

Tip-off received

On June 10, sleuths of the Excise Department got information that a few people would be coming to Hiranandani Garden, MHADA Colony, Powai, to buy spurious foreign liquor. Department officials waited for a grey car at the spot as described by the informer. “Soon a car arrived and the driver and passenger stepped out and the latter started talking on the phone. A person approached the person who was speaking on the phone. When the trio was about to sit inside the car, the officials encircled the car and nabbed them,” said a source from the Department.

