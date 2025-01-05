The incident took place in the Juinagar area on the Sion highway and created a massive traffic jam

A man was killed after a speeding dumper collided with multiple vehicles and a two-wheeler in Navi Mumbai on Sunday evening, police said.

The incident occurred in the Juinagar area on the Sion highway, resulting in a massive traffic jam, an officer reported.

The dumper driver abandoned the vehicle on the busy carriageway and fled the scene after it hit three to four other vehicles and a bike, news agency PTI reported.

The Nerul Police reached the location, cleared the accident-affected vehicles, and alleviated the congestion, the officer added.

The police are actively searching for the dumper driver, he said.

Four killed, two missing after vehicle falls into river in Kashmir

Four individuals were killed after a vehicle carrying six people skidded off the road and plunged into a river in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.

Two people, including the driver, are still missing, and a rescue operation is ongoing, they added.

The accident occurred at Sanyas in the Paddar area, where the vehicle, a Camper, skidded off the road and rolled 300 feet into the Machail river, a police officer stated.

Police launched a rescue mission and recovered the bodies of four individuals, he said.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed their sorrow over the loss of life in the tragic accident, PTI reported.

Abdullah said his office was in constant communication with the district administration, which is making every effort to trace the two individuals still missing.

Udhampur Member of Parliament (MP) and Union Minister Jitendra Singh also expressed condolences over the loss of life in the incident.

"I am saddened to learn that four passengers have been found dead at the scene. Two others, including the driver, are still missing. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families," he said in a post on X.

The minister mentioned that he had contacted Kishtwar's Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Kumar Shavan immediately after receiving the news of the accident.

"Rescue teams are actively working, and I am receiving regular updates," he added.

Lieutenant Governor Sinha also expressed his sorrow, saying, "I am deeply pained by the tragic loss of lives in Kishtwar. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones in this difficult time."

Chief Minister Abdullah also conveyed his profound grief, referring to the incident as an immense loss of precious lives, and offered heartfelt condolences to the affected families.

(With PTI inputs)