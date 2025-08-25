According to the victim's complaint, the 42-year-old accused, who taught Chemistry at the coaching centre in Nalla Sopara area, called her for an extra class on Saturday afternoon and took her to his office at the facility where he allegedly molested her, the official said

Police have arrested a teacher for allegedly molesting a 16-year-old girl student at a private coaching centre in Maharashtra's Palghar district , an official said on Monday, reported news agency PTI.

According to the victim's complaint, the 42-year-old accused, who taught Chemistry at the coaching centre in Nalla Sopara area, called her for an extra class on Saturday afternoon and took her to his office at the facility where he allegedly molested her, the official said, reported PTI.

The next day, the teacher attempted to take a photo of the victim during the class, which she avoided, the official from Nalla Sopara police station said, reported PTI.

Her parents then arrived at the class, caught hold of the accused and handed him over to the police.

The victim alleged the accused made advances towards her on earlier occasions also, reported PTI.

Based on the complaint, the accused was arrested on Sunday and booked under section 74 (assault or use of criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita as well as provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the police said.

Man accused of sexually assaulting minor girl held after 5 months

In another case, police have arrested a 19-year-old man from Mumbai after searching for him for five months in connection with a case of kidnapping and sexual assault of a minor girl in Maharashtra's Palghar district, officials said on Sunday, reported PTI.

The accused allegedly kidnapped the girl (age not specified) from Alkapuri in the Nalla Sopara area and sexually assaulted her on March 10, senior police inspector Pramod Badakh said, reported PTI.

An FIR was registered against the accused on March 27 at the Achole police station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The accused was on the run for five months. A probe team, which worked on several leads, traced the accused to Mumbra in neighbouring Thane district and apprehended him from Mankhurd in Mumbai on August 21, the official said, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)