Palghar: Husband strangles wife to death, goes to work; surrenders in evening, say police

Updated on: 14 March,2023 03:20 PM IST  |  Palghar (Maharashtra)
ANI |

According to the police, the incident took place in the Nalasopara area of Palghar district where a man allegedly killed his wife and went to work

Representative Image. Pic/iStock


A man was arrested on Monday for allegedly strangling his wife to death in Nalasopara area of Palghar district, police said.


"A man strangled his wife to death on Monday morning and went to work. After returning from work in the evening, the accused husband surrendered himself to the police," police said.


"The man killed his wife as he doubted her character," police added.

Further investigations into the matter are underway. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

