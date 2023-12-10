Palghar man fakes kidnapping to extract money from father

In Palghar, a 20-year-old man allegedly invented a fake kidnapping story to extort money from his father.

In Palghar, a 20-year-old man allegedly invented a fake kidnapping story to extort money from his father, as revealed by the police on Sunday, stated a report in PTI. According to the report, the incident unfolded when a resident of Fatherwadi in Vasai reported to the Valiv police that his son had left home on December 7 but hadn't returned. Consequently, a missing person's case was lodged on December 8.

During the investigation, the father received a troubling call from his son, who claimed he was being held captive by three people seeking Rs 30,000 in ransom. To facilitate payment, the son even sent a QR code. Responding quickly, four police squads investigated Vasai, Virar, Nallasopara, and other regions in search of the suspect, the report added.

"While they were conducting a probe into it, the complainant received a call from his son stating that three persons had kidnapped him, kept him in captivity, and were demanding a ransom of Rs 30,000, failing which they would kill him," an official was quoted as saying.

On Saturday, the man was found in Vasai phata, where the hunt had come to an end. When questioned, it was revealed that he staged the kidnapping to extract money from his father, who had rebuffed his funding request. The 20-year-old has been held by police, and an investigation is proceeding.

The official added, "He wanted money from his father which the latter was not ready to give. Hence, he concocted the kidnap drama to extract money from his father."

In another incident, Navi Mumbai Police booked a man and two of his relatives for the abduction of a minor. According to a report in PTI, the accused was allegedly involved romantically with the minor aged 17 and he took the girl away from Uran Phata in Panvel claiming they would get married. The official said that the whereabouts of the girl are still not known.

The police have registered a case under Indian Penal Code sections 363 (kidnapping) and 34 (addressing criminal conduct carried out by many individuals with a common motive), the report added.

With PTI inputs

