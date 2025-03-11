A 38-year-old married woman allegedly kidnapped her three-month-old nephew from Palghar, Maharashtra, to convince her paramour that the baby was theirs, in an attempt to start a new life with him. The police tracked her to Bihar and rescued the child.

According to PTI, the woman took the infant from Mandvi in Vasai under the pretext of an outing on February 18 but later fled to Nalanda in Bihar. Following an extensive investigation, police successfully rescued the child and arrested the accused on Sunday.

Inspector Sanjay Hazare of Mandvi police station stated that the child's family, after being unable to locate him, filed a missing complaint. Subsequently, an FIR was registered under Section 137(2) (kidnapping) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), as per PTI reports.

The Mandvi police launched an extensive probe using technical surveillance and intelligence inputs to trace the woman’s whereabouts. Investigations revealed that she had travelled to Nalanda, Bihar, where she had taken refuge, an official told PTI.

A team from Mandvi police, in coordination with the Divisional Intelligence Unit (DIU) and the local police in Nalanda, conducted raids in a locality at Suryachak village, Mirnagar, near the Bihar-Jharkhand border. The woman was found with the infant inside a house, police officials confirmed.

The baby was rescued unharmed and reunited with his family in Palghar. The woman was subsequently taken into custody and brought back to Mandvi, where she is now facing legal proceedings, PTI reports.

During questioning, the accused confessed that she was already married and had three children of her own. However, she wanted to abandon her previous life and start afresh with her lover in Bihar, police sources said.

According to PTI, the woman had concealed her marital status from her paramour and fabricated a story about being pregnant. To reinforce her deception, she abducted her sister-in-law’s baby and presented him to her paramour as their own child. She even showed the baby over a video call to gain his trust, police officials revealed.

The accused's ultimate plan was to settle down with her lover, using the infant as evidence of their supposed relationship, police said. However, her plot unravelled due to the swift and coordinated efforts of law enforcement authorities.

(With inputs from PTI)