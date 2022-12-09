Breaking News
Palghar: Woman, minor apprehended for stealing valuables worth lakhs from house

Updated on: 09 December,2022 06:47 PM IST  |  Palghar
PTI |

The duo had bought an iPhone, motorcycle, furniture and electronic using the stolen money, an official said

Palghar: Woman, minor apprehended for stealing valuables worth lakhs from house

Representational Pic


The police have apprehended a woman and a minor for allegedly breaking into a house and stealing valuables worth more than Rs 9 lakh in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Friday.


The theft had taken place in a house in Evershine City between November 7 and 23, in which Rs 8.36 lakh cash and jewellery worth Rs 1 lakh were stolen, senior inspector Chandrakant Sarode of Achole police station said.



Based on CCTV footage and intelligence inputs, the Palghar Police arrested the woman and detained her minor accomplice, he said.


The duo had bought an iPhone, motorcycle, furniture and electronic using the stolen money, the official said.

The police have recovered Rs 4.30 lakh cash and the goods totally valued at Rs 7.3 lakh from the accused, he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

