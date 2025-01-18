Breaking News
Passenger intercepted at Mumbai airport; cocaine worth Rs 26.62 crore seized

Updated on: 18 January,2025 12:27 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

A passenger arriving from Nairobi was arrested at Mumbai airport for smuggling 2,662 grams of cocaine worth Rs 26.62 crore. The drugs were concealed inside a handbag, and the seizure was made under the NDPS Act. Investigations are ongoing

Passenger intercepted at Mumbai airport; cocaine worth Rs 26.62 crore seized

Acting on intelligence inputs, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Mumbai officers intercepted a passenger who arrived in India from Nairobi on 17 January 2025 at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International (CSMI) Airport.


During the search of the passenger's belongings, officers uncovered drugs ingeniously concealed within the handbag in his possession. A detailed examination revealed that the white powdery substance, suspected to be cocaine, had been skilfully hidden between the outer and inner layers on both sides of the bag.


The substance, weighing a total of 2,662 grams, was subjected to a field test, which confirmed the presence of cocaine. The illicit market value of the seized narcotics is estimated to be approximately Rs 26.62 crore.


The drugs were confiscated under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and the passenger was placed under arrest by the authorities.

The DRI has stated that further investigations into the case are currently underway to trace the source and intended recipients of the consignment.

Mumbai Customs seize 5 kg marijuana hidden in food packets and wrapped in gift paper, one held at airport

The Mumbai Customs on Monday said that it has seized 5 kilograms of marijuana at airport that was hidden in food packets and wrapped in gift paper.

The officials said that one person was held in connection with the matter.

An official statement stated that the officials at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMI) made a significant drug bust when they intercepted a passenger arriving from Bangkok. They seized over 5 kilograms of marijuana, estimated to be worth Rs 5.07 crores.

The officers at Mumbai Airport demonstrated exceptional vigilance showcasing the effectiveness of their profiling and surveillance efforts, it said.

The purported marijuana also called as ganja was concealed in food packets and boxes wrapped with gift wrappers which were placed inside the trolley bag carried by the passenger. One person was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act of 1985, the statement said.

"Mumbai airport continues to exemplify stringent security measures, ensuring the safety and well-being of all passengers by thwarting illegal activities," the statement said.

 

