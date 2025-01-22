The Mumbai police on Tuesday recreated the crime scene with the accused at the actor's residence in Bandra West's Satguru Sharan building

Saif Ali Khan attack: Accused entered through the main entry after finding security guards asleep

The Bangladeshi national arrested for attacking Saif Ali Khan entered the actor's building in Mumbai by scaling its compound wall and went inside the main entrance after finding the security guards asleep, police said, PTI reported.

As per PTI, the Mumbai police on Tuesday recreated the crime scene with the accused at the actor's residence in Bandra West's Satguru Sharan building.

Khan (54) was repeatedly stabbed by the intruder, Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir known as Vijay Das (30), inside his 12th-floor apartment in the early hours of January 16.

The Bollywood actor sustained multiple stab injuries in the attack and underwent an emergency surgery at the Lilavati Hospital. He was discharged on Tuesday, PTI cited.

The police arrested the accused in neighbouring Thane on Sunday.

In order to recreate the crime scene, the police took Das to the actor's building as well as at other places that he possibly visited to have food, change clothes and board a train, the official said on Tuesday, PTI cited.

"Both the security guards in the building, where actor Saif Ali Khan resides, were sleeping when his attacker entered it by crossing over the boundary wall," the official said.

"As the accused found both the security guards in deep slumber, he entered the building from the main entrance where no CCTV camera had been installed. The accused removed his shoes and kept them in his bag to avoid making any noise and also switched off his phone," he said, PTI cited.

During a police investigation, they found there were no CCTV cameras installed in the building's corridor, the official said.

"The investigation revealed that one of the two security guards was sleeping in the cabin and the other near the gate," he added.

According to PTI, the accused is kept in the lockup either at the Bandra or the Santacruz police stations (as per the probe requirement) and no one except the investigation officer has permission to meet him. He is being provided food given to the other accused as well, the official said.

Police Inspector (Crime) Ajay Lingnurkar has been appointed as the investigation officer in the case, he said.

Fakir, a native of Bangladesh's Jhalokathi district, was residing in Mumbai for over five months, did odd jobs and was associated with a housekeeping agency, according to police, PTI cited.

A court in Mumbai remanded the accused in five-day police custody on Sunday.

(With inputs from PTI)