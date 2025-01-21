Breaking News
Saif Ali Khan attack case: CCTV cameras installed at actor's Bandra residence after stabbing incident

Updated on: 21 January,2025 04:59 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Meanwhile, police officers accompanied the accused in the case to various locations to recreate the crime scene. He was first taken to Khan's Bandra residence. The team of cops then visited the National College bus stop

CCTV cameras are being installed at Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan's Bandra residence following an attack by an intruder who broke into his home with the alleged intent of theft in the early hours of January 16, news agency ANI reported.


In visuals from the site, two men were seen installing CCTV cameras on the balcony of the 'Hum Tum' actor's home. In one clip, a man was observed climbing onto an air conditioner condenser to reach the ceiling for the installation.



The accused in the Saif Ali Khan attack case, identified as Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, was apprehended by the Mumbai Police on January 19.

Early on Tuesday morning, police officers accompanied the accused in the Saif Ali Khan attack case to various locations to recreate the crime scene, ANI reported. He was first taken to Khan's Bandra residence. The team of cops then visited the National College bus stop and later departed the railway station in their jeep before returning to the Bandra Police Station.

Around 2 am on January 16, a confrontation ensued between the intruder and a house help. Khan intervened and sustained several wounds. The incident was reported by Aleyamma Philip, a 56-year-old staff nurse. 

A police statement confirmed that multiple investigation teams had been formed to probe the crime, ANI reported. A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The police revealed that the accused, a native of Jhalokati district in Bangladesh, was planning to flee to his village when he was detained at Hiranandani Estate in Thane. On Sunday, the Bandra Holiday Court remanded him in police custody for five days.

Meanwhile, the Lilavati Hospital administration said that Khan is recovering well and has been moved from the intensive care unit (ICU) to a standard room. Doctors had earlier said that Khan had three injuries: two on the hand and one on the right side of the neck, and the major part was at the back, which was in the spine. The surgery to remove a 2.5-inch-long blade was successful, they said.

While the actor is now "out of danger," the medical staff are closely monitoring his condition. He is expected to be discharged from the hospital today.

(With ANI and PTI inputs)

