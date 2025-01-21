Saif Ali Khan was repeatedly stabbed by the intruder inside his apartment at the Satguru Sharan building in upscale Bandra on Thursday, necessitating surgery

The police said that multiple fingerprints of the accused have been collected from various spots as part of the probe into the January 16 knife attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, reported news agency PTI.

On Sunday, police arrested Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir, a Bangladeshi national who was staying in India illegally after changing his name to Vijay Das, reported PTI.

"The local police and crime branch visited the actor's Satguru Sharan building and collected fingerprints as part of the probe. The forensic team also visited the building," an official said on Monday, reported PTI.

The fingerprints of the accused have been found at the crime scene, including the bathroom window from where he entered and exited, the duct shaft and the ladder he used to enter from the duct, the official said, reported PTI.

Fakir, a native of Jhalokathi district in Bangladesh, had been residing in Mumbai for over five months, working odd jobs and was associated with a housekeeping agency, police said.

On Sunday, the metropolitan magistrate's court in Bandra remanded him in five-day police custody.

Cops recreate crime scene with accused at actor's building

Mumbai police on Tuesday recreated the crime scene with the accused arrested for the knife attack on Saif Ali Khan at the actor's residence in upscale Bandra, an official said, reported PTI.

A team of 20 officials reached the Satguru Sharan building in four police vans around 5.30 am and were on the premises for an hour, the official said, reported PTI.

He said the police team entered the building through the front gate with the accused, Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir. Later, they also took him to the Bandra railway station, from where he had taken a train to Dadar, and to a place outside a garden where he had slept after the attack, reported PTI.

The official said after recreating the crime scene and going to places the accused had visited while on the run, Fakir was brought back to Bandra police station, where officials will interrogate him.

