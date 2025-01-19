Days after attacking Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan at his Bandra West residence, Shehzad, a native of Rajabaria village in Jhalokati district, Bangladesh, was nabbed during a late-night operation in Thane district

The accused in police custody. Pic/Anurag Ahire

Mumbai Police has also booked the accused in the Saif Ali Khan attack case for allegedly entering India illegally from Bangladesh, officials said on Sunday.

The police said that he was booked under Section 3(A) and 6(A) of the Indian Entry Prohibition Act, 1948, as well as Sections 3(1) and 14 of the Foreigners Order, 1946.

The accused, identified as Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, 30, was living in India under the alias Vijay Das. He had been residing in the city for the past 5-6 months, working in housekeeping and doing odd jobs, police said.

The accused was traced by the Mumbai Crime Branch's Unit -9 headed by Daya Nayak under the supervision of Additional Commissioner of police, West Region Paramjit Singh Dahiya and Dixit Gedam, DCP Zone IX. The massive operation to nab him was monitored by the top officials of Mumbai Police, sources said.

The police had formed multiple teams to trace and nab the suspect. Earlier he was seen in CCTV footage using a staircase to reach the actor's house and the footage also showed him using the same staircase to escape after attacking the actor.

"The accused has also been booked under relevant sections of the Passport Act for illegal entry into India," said an official.

However, his lawyer argued in court that the claim was allegedly false and he has been living in India for several years.

He was produced before a magistrate court in Bandra on Sunday that remanded him in police custody for five days.

The attack on the actor had occurred late at night, around 1:30 am on January 16. Shehzad allegedly used the stairs and the fire escape duct to reach into Saif Ali Khan's residence. He had initially entered Saif Ali Khan’s younger son, Jehangir's room and upon noticing him in the room, the family’s nanny rushed to protect the child, following a commotion Saif rushed to check in who was then attacked by Shehzad with a sharp knife-like object and then fled away, police sources said.

Saif was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital in an auto rickshaw after suffering multiple wounds in the attack and is now in a stable condition.