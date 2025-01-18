An inspector of the Durg RPF in Chhattisgarh received a tip-off about a suspect at 12.24 pm from the assistant police inspector of Juhu Police Station in Mumbai. As per information, the suspect was travelling on 12101 Jnaneswari Express which operates between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai and Shalimar Station in West Bengal

Saif Ali Khan, 54, was stabbed repeatedly by an intruder during a robbery attempt at his 12th floor residence in Mumbai's Bandra area early Thursday morning. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: 31-year-old suspect nabbed from West Bengal-bound train in Chhattisgarh x 00:00

Akash Kailash Kannaujia, a suspect in the attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, has been apprehended on Saturday by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) in a coordinated operation with the Mumbai Police.

An inspector of the Durg RPF in Chhattisgarh received a tip-off about a suspect at 12.24 pm from the assistant police inspector of Juhu Police Station in Mumbai.

As per information, the 31-year-old suspect was travelling on train 12101 Jnaneswari Express which operates between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai and Shalimar Station in West Bengal. The Mumbai Police shared the suspect's photo and tower location to the RPF.

RPF received the information when the train was between Maharashtra's Gondia and Rajnandgaon in Chhattisgarh. However, the suspect could not be located when the train arrived at Rajnandgaon.

Two teams were then deployed at Durg station to intercept the train. Upon its arrival, the suspect was identified near General Compartment No 199317/C by IPF SK Sinha, and constables Shriram Meena and Nirmala. The suspect’s identity was verified by the Mumbai Police through a photograph sent by RPF.

The apprehended individual was brought to the Durg RPF post, where a video call was made to Mumbai Police officers to confirm his identity further. A team from Mumbai Police is expected to arrive in Raipur at 8 pm to take custody of the suspect who is currently being held at the Durg RPF post.

Khan, 54, a popular Bollywood star, was stabbed repeatedly by an intruder during a robbery attempt at his 12th floor residence in Mumbai's Bandra area early Thursday morning.

The actor was recovering from his injuries, as per the doctors treating him.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, the cops had called auto driver Bhajan Singh Rana, who swiftly rushed Khan to the hospital after the attack, was called to the Bandra Police Station to record his statement.

Rana turned out to be a saviour for Khan, rushing him to the hospital when no other driver was available. “I was passing by the building when I suddenly heard someone calling for an auto. A woman walked out of the gate in panic and asked for help. A few minutes later, Saif Ali Khan, along with a few others, came out and sat in my auto. He was wearing a white kurta and was covered in blood,” Rana told mid-day.

“He was in pain and asked me to take him to Lilavati Hospital. Two other people, who I think were his sons, sat with him in the auto. Initially, they discussed going to Holy Family Hospital but decided on Lilavati. I took Hill Road and reached the hospital quickly. The hospital staff came out with a stretcher and took him inside,” he added. Rana further shared, “Within minutes, I rushed him to the emergency ward. I didn’t even take money from him. There was bleeding from his neck, hand, and back. After he got down, I cleaned the auto.” (With PTI inputs)