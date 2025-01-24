Breaking News
Updated on: 24 January,2025 01:29 PM IST  |  Mumbai

The Bandra Magistrate Court has extended the custody of Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, accused of stabbing actor Saif Ali Khan, till January 29. Police investigations are ongoing to uncover potential accomplices and evidence.

Saif Ali Khan stabbing case accused remanded to police custody till January 29
The Bandra Magistrate Court on Friday extended the police custody of Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, the accused in the stabbing case involving Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, till January 29.


According to ANI, the court observed that substantial progress had been made in the investigation and emphasised the necessity of probing further aspects of the case. Highlighting the seriousness of the offence, which is triable by the sessions court, the magistrate stated that further custody was essential for ascertaining facts, including the innocence of the accused. The court also ruled out any illegality in the arrest, noting that the objections raised under BNSS Section 35 were not applicable.


Mumbai Police had requested an extension of custody, suspecting that more individuals might be involved in the crime. ANI reports that police sources said the accused was not cooperating with their investigation, particularly regarding the origins of the weapon used in the attack. Authorities also noted that they needed the accused in custody to perform a facial recognition match with CCTV footage from the scene.


During the probe, the police recovered a “gamchha” (cotton towel) believed to have been used by the accused during the crime. Additionally, investigators are pursuing leads to locate the shoes worn by the accused at the time of the incident. As per ANI, police also plan to record the statement of Khukmoni Jahangir Sheikh, a Kolkata resident whose Aadhaar card the accused allegedly used to purchase a SIM card.

The incident occurred last week when the accused, identified as a Bangladeshi national, reportedly entered Saif Ali Khan's Bandra residence with the intent to commit theft. A confrontation ensued, during which the accused stabbed the actor multiple times, causing injuries to his thoracic spine and other body parts. Saif Ali Khan was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent surgery before being discharged on Tuesday.

According to ANI, the Mumbai Police discovered the accused's fingerprints on various surfaces within the actor’s residence, including the stairwell, a toilet door, and the door handle of his son Jeh’s room. Investigators believe these findings will be instrumental in building their case.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Satyanarayan Choudhary stated that the actor's statement was recorded at his residence, Satguru Sharan, on Thursday. Kareena Kapoor Khan's statement was also previously recorded by the Bandra Police, ANI reports.

Police claim that the accused had attempted to enter three other houses in the vicinity before breaking into Saif Ali Khan's home. Investigators continue to work on the case.

(With inputs from ANI) 

saif ali khan Kareena Kapoor mumbai crime news mumbai police maharashtra

