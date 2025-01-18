The attacker who stabbed Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan during a burglary attempt remains at large despite police efforts. Khan is recovering steadily after emergency surgery to treat multiple stab wounds.

The assailant who attacked Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan in his Bandra residence remains on the run, despite over 30 police teams being deployed to apprehend him. Meanwhile, a Maharashtra minister has ruled out any connection to the underworld in the incident, according to PTI reports.

Police officials revealed on Friday that the intruder, who stabbed Khan (54) during a burglary attempt in the early hours of Thursday, likely had no idea about whose house he had entered. "Our investigation suggests this was a stray incident. The intruder does not appear to be linked to any gang," a senior police official said.

A carpenter resembling the attacker, as seen in CCTV footage, was briefly detained by Bandra police on Friday morning but was later released after his alibi was verified. "The person detained has been released after his alibi checked out. He is not connected to the incident. The investigation remains ongoing, and we are exploring all angles," the official confirmed.

The suspect, whose face was captured on CCTV wearing a red scarf and carrying a backpack, was seen fleeing from the sixth floor of Khan's residence, 'Satguru Sharan,' at around 2.30 am. Maharashtra’s Minister of State for Home (Urban), Yogesh Kadam, reiterated that the motive was robbery and ruled out the involvement of underworld gangs.

The actor, who suffered stab wounds to his neck, back, and hands, underwent emergency surgery at Lilavati Hospital. According to Dr Nitin Dange, the neurosurgeon leading the treatment, Khan’s condition has shown significant improvement.

"The actor sustained four major wounds, including a deep stab injury to the spine that caused spinal fluid leakage. Surgery was performed to repair the damage, and the knife fragment lodged in his spine was successfully removed," Dr Dange explained. He added that if the knife had gone just 2mm deeper, it could have resulted in severe neurological damage.

Khan is currently under observation, though his recovery is on track. “We moved him from the ICU to a special room, and he is walking well. However, we have advised bed rest for the coming week to prevent infection,” Dr Dange said, noting that his movements, as well as visitors, are being restricted for faster healing.

An image of the knife blade removed during the surgery has gone viral on social media, further intensifying public interest in the case.

In a heartfelt detail, Dr Dange remarked, "When Mr Khan arrived at the hospital, soaked in blood, he walked in like a lion, accompanied by his young son Taimur."

Autorickshaw driver Bhajan Singh Rana, who ferried Khan to the hospital, has been lauded for his quick response. Rana, however, stated that he was unaware of his passenger's celebrity status until they reached the hospital. "When he called out to the security guard saying, ‘I am Saif Ali Khan,’ I realised who he was," Rana recounted.

(With inputs from PTI)