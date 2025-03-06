A 30-year-old man in Maharashtra’s Jalna district died by suicide after alleged harassment by a self-styled godman, who claimed the victim’s daughter as his own. The accused has been arrested

A 30-year-old man in Maharashtra’s Jalna district allegedly took his own life after enduring persistent harassment from a self-styled godman, police reported. The accused, a 45-year-old man, was apprehended following the tragic incident, which occurred on Monday in Walsa Wadala village of Bhokardan tehsil, according to police inspector Kiran Bidve.

As per PTI, the victim and his 25-year-old wife had visited a temple at Dhamangaon, located in the neighbouring Buldhana district, where they came into contact with the accused. Following this encounter, the accused allegedly began harassing the couple, frequently making unsolicited phone calls and subjecting them to unreasonable demands.

PTI reports that the accused made the shocking claim that the couple’s daughter was actually his and insisted that they hand her over to him. When the couple firmly refused, the accused resorted to intimidation tactics, sending threatening notes to the victim. Furthermore, he allegedly made repeated attempts to harass the victim’s wife.

Faced with relentless harassment and unable to bear the distress any longer, the victim took the extreme step of ending his life by hanging himself from a tree, police sources said. Upon learning of the incident, law enforcement launched an investigation, which led to the arrest of the accused on Tuesday from Gummi village in Buldhana district.

Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar criticises Jalna authorities over poor cleanliness standards

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar criticised the local administration in Jalna for failing to maintain cleanliness in the city, expressing strong disapproval during a speech at the inauguration of a private hospital on Monday. Highlighting the deteriorating conditions, he pointed out the alarming presence of garbage heaps across public spaces, questioning the efforts of both officials and public representatives.

“I was horrified to see the condition of the city. Why are public representatives not paying attention to this mess? What are you doing? Do you not see this?” Pawar asked pointedly while addressing the gathering.

According to PTI reports, the Deputy Chief Minister referred to the state government’s 100-day cleanliness drive, questioning its impact in Jalna. Despite the extensive campaign, its results were not visible in the city, Pawar stated.

Pawar also brought attention to Maharashtra’s substantial annual revenue of Rs 7 lakh crore, out of which Rs 3.5 lakh crore is spent on government employees' salaries and pensions. He demanded accountability from officials, asking why these resources were not effectively utilised for maintaining basic standards of cleanliness.

“Why are these officials not being held accountable for maintaining cleanliness?” he asked.

The Deputy Chief Minister further referred to his visit to the residence of local MLA Arjun Khotkar, noting that the surrounding area of the legislator’s home was clean and well-maintained. Drawing a comparison, he questioned why the same standards of cleanliness could not be extended across the rest of the city.

“If their residences can be clean, who is responsible for ensuring the rest of the city is clean?” he asked in a sharp tone.

Pawar also pulled up the district collector for the lack of cleanliness at the collectorate itself, making it clear that lapses at administrative levels would not be tolerated.

In addition to criticising waste management, Pawar expressed concern over industrial pollution caused by factories in the area. He singled out the Pollution Control Board for failing to take action against factories violating environmental norms. The Deputy Chief Minister urged officials to take immediate steps to address pollution, which he said was a growing issue in Jalna.

(With inputs from PTI)