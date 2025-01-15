The cleanliness drive will be held Monday to Friday from 11 am to 1 pm. BMC will deploy marshals at the locations where the campaign has been launched, and penalties will be imposed on those flouting the cleanliness rules

Under its '100 Days Action' campaign, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has launched a 'Garbage-Free Hours' initiative across areas under its jurisdiction from Wednesday.

The cleanliness drive will be held from Monday to Friday for two hours, starting 11 am.

The Mumbai civic body will deploy marshals at the locations where the campaign has been launched, and penalties will be imposed on those flouting the cleanliness rules.

As a part of this initiative, a cleanliness drive was conducted on Wednesday in all the administrative wards with additional human resource and the use of equipment.

Locals, school and college students, and various institutions and organisations actively participated in the cleanliness drive in large numbers on Wednesday.

Collective cleaning efforts were carried out in lanes, railway station premises, religious sites, marketplaces, commercial areas, tourist spots, crowded locations, and street food hubs.

Speaking on the initiative, Deputy Municipal Commissioner Kiran Dighavkar said, "Under this campaign, abandoned vehicles will be dealt with, and garbage underneath parked vehicles will be removed. Discarded, broken materials will be disposed of. Roads, medians, and public walls covered in dust, stains, posters, stickers, or graffiti will be cleaned. The stone edges of footpaths and medians will be thoroughly washed. Unnecessary vegetation along roads, footpaths, and medians will be trimmed. Public restrooms in the selected areas will also be cleaned thoroughly."