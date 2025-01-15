Ahead of next week’s drive against single-use plastic, the civic body will counsel shopkeepers and consumers against opting for it

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation plans to conduct awareness campaigns about banned plastic. File Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will start action against single-use plastic users after conducting awareness for a week. This time, the BMC is considering collecting fines from consumers as well. Recently, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board instructed BMC to take strict action against users of prohibited single-use plastic products. Following these instructions, BMC has decided to start action against plastic users from next week. Before initiating action, BMC will conduct awareness campaigns about prohibited plastic among citizens.

The BMC will hold anti-plastic awareness campaigns. File Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi



The MPCB has asked us to take action against consumers who are using prohibited plastic products. We are taking regular action, but we are thinking of strengthening enforcement,” an official said. Officials also claim that the BMC plans to begin enforcement at civic markets across the city.

According to the state government notification, the production, use, sale, transportation, handling, and storage of plastic products have been banned in Maharashtra. Stockists, vendors, shopkeepers and consumers need to pay a fine of Rs 5,000 for the first offence. If the same person is found with prohibited plastic a second time, the fine will be Rs 10,000, and the third offence will attract Rs 25,000 and legal action.



Single-use plastic items such as carry bags, earbuds with plastic sticks, plastic sticks for balloons, plastic flags, candy sticks, ice-cream sticks and polystyrene (thermocol) decorations, plates, cups and cutlery such as forks, spoons, knives and trays are banned. Representation pic/istock

“The fine is very high. Street vendors and common consumers cannot afford to pay Rs 5000 as a fine. This is our limitation in enforcement,” said the official. "We are considering reducing the fine so we can take action against consumers as well,” the official added. Sources claim the BMC is preparing a proposal for a reduction of the fine. Last year, the BMC visited 44,448 shops and establishments, seized 2,148 kg of plastic, and collected Rs 41.70 lakh in fines.

What exactly is banned?

According to the notification, single-use plastic items such as carry bags, earbuds with plastic sticks, plastic sticks for balloons, plastic flags, candy sticks, ice-cream sticks and polystyrene (thermocol) decorations and cutlery such as forks, spoons, knives, straws, and trays are banned. Non-woven polypropylene carry bags not more than 60 grams per square metre and plastic packaging material with a thickness of less than 50 microns are also banned if not necessary for maintaining product functionality.

How BMC will inform people

BMC licence inspectors from each ward, along with other staff, will visit civic markets and traditional markets to inform people, hawkers, and shopkeepers about the plastic ban. These teams will educate people about which types of plastic are banned.