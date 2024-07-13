Smugglers outwit advanced security at Mumbai Airport with ingenious tactics

Gold dust concealed in wax capsules and inserted into the rectum of carriers is one of many imaginative ways that smugglers continue to bring gold and contraband into the city despite cutting-edge detection systems

Despite adopting advanced security technologies at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, the smuggling of gold, electronics and contraband persists. Traditionally reliant on metal detectors, physical frisking, and X-ray scanners, the airport now has integrated sophisticated systems but smuggling continues.

Cutting-edge security measures including full-body scanners, advanced baggage screening systems, and enhanced surveillance techniques aim to detect more efficiently than traditional methods. An official from Mumbai Customs Zone III, speaking on the condition of anonymity, says, “Significant investments have been made for upgrading the security infrastructure. However, smugglers are becoming increasingly innovative. It is a continuous battle to stay ahead of their tactics.”

Concealed on the body or luggage

“This is one of the most common methods and is easily detected by the baggage scanners and full body scanners. Burt since at the exit (Arrivals), apart from immigration and minor security checks, there are no full-scale body scanners deployed. This means that we have to entirely rely on our sources for information about someone who might be smuggling in goods,” says a source.

Gold chains concealed in handbags

In response to an RTI query filed by this reporter, the Mumbai Customs Zone III revealed that they had seized goods, gold, electronics and contrabands amounting to a staggering Rs 14,17,14,483 in 2023 and similar items worth Rs 1,62,54,51,067 in 2022 were seized.

Surgically inserted in the body

This is rarer than rectum smuggling and requires the carrier to undergo surgery for gold to be planted inside the body. This way, the passenger gets the benefit of doubt since medical papers about a recent surgery allows the carrier to be let off easily. When the metal detector goes off, the carrier often points to surgical stapling causing the detector to go off. An official says, “Given their medical condition, we have to be very careful to not cause damage to the surgery zone while inspecting them. It is tough to tell whether the surgery is genuine or a decoy.”

Concealed inside an object

Smuggling is also attempted in the cargo section. Cargo is scanned at Arrivals too and hence, it becomes easy for us to detect smuggling via transported goods. “Recently, we saw a case of gold dust being padded on the cardboard box of a cargo consignment. We also recovered gold wire from a mixer grinder,” says a customs source.

Concealed in the rectum

This is a bizarre method of smuggling gold or contraband into the country. A Mumbai customs official tells mid-day, “It’s difficult to detect and we rely on our sources. These carriers usually mix gold dust with wax to make them. These capsules are covered with plastic to make sure there is no spillage inside the body and then concealed inside the passenger’s rectum. This smuggled gold dust is hard to detect even if the passenger is scanned with a metal detector. If officials want to red flag a passenger, they ask him/her to go under the X-ray scanner but we still cannot be 100 per cent sure to find it.”

Rs 14,17,14,483

Estimated worth of goods, gold, electronics and contraband seized in 2023