Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News

SRA project supervisor stabbed 22 times, three arrested

Updated on: 07 March,2025 07:29 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

Three, including a minor, arrested for the murder of an SRA project supervisor in Worli’s Kamble Nagar. According to the police, two of the accused got into a verbal altercation with the victim, Shabbir Abbas Khan, at the project site. The argument quickly escalated into a fight, during which they stabbed Khan. He was rushed to a hospital

Argument escalated into a fight, which led to stabbing. Representation pic/istock

SRA project supervisor stabbed 22 times, three arrested
The Worli police have arrested three individuals, including a minor, for allegedly murdering a supervisor at an SRA redevelopment project. The attack, suspected to be driven by an old grudge, took place around 1 am on Thursday near Worli’s Kamble Nagar. According to the police the victim was stabbed 22 times during the attack.


According to the police, two of the accused got into a verbal altercation with the victim, Shabbir Abbas Khan, at the project site. The argument quickly escalated into a fight, during which they stabbed Khan. He was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead. 


Following the murder, the Worli police launched a manhunt and arrested the accused—Sudhanshu Kamble, Sahil Marathe, and a minor—before they could flee the city. During interrogation, they allegedly confessed to the crime.  Investigations suggest that Kamble harboured a grudge against Khan, blaming him for his uncle’s dismissal from the project. Additionally, Khan reportedly owed him money. Police believe this long-standing dispute led to the fatal attack. 


“Marathe and Kamble had a grudge against Khan and hence they killed him,” the police officer told mid-day. Authorities have seized two knives used in the crime and registered an FIR against the accused under Section 103 (murder) and Section 3(5) (common intention) of the BNS Act. The suspects remain in custody as further investigations continue.

“Under the guidance of DCP Dattaray Kamble, several teams were formed, and the accused were nabbed in the Khar area while attempting to flee. The victim’s cousin and the accused had verbal altercations, and we suspect the crime was committed in a fit of rage,” Worli Senior PI Ravindra Katkar told mid-day.

