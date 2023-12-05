Breaking News
Surge in crimes against women in Mumbai, reveals NCRB data

Updated on: 05 December,2023 01:33 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

Activists raise concerns over the normalisation of crimes, urge proactive police measures

Surge in crimes against women in Mumbai, reveals NCRB data

Mumbai surpassed figures from cities like Lucknow, Pune, and Surat. Representation pic

The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) reports released on Monday show a significant rise in crimes against women in the city. As per the reports, in 2022, 819 cases were filed for assaults on women, surpassing figures from cities like Lucknow, Pune, and Surat.


Women's rights activists stress the normalisation of crimes against women. 


Hasina Khan from Bebaak Foundation said, "We've seen a surge in such crimes, it's become normal. Laws exist, but their enforcement is a bigger challenge. Police lack gender sensitivity and often delay registering complaints."


Alarming statistics reveal 335 cases of sexual harassment (IPC section 354A), ranking the city second after Delhi. Additionally, 576 stalking cases were reported.
Activists highlight police unawareness as a hurdle. Mumtaz Shaikh from Mahila Mandal Federation Mumbai mentioned, "Police need proactive measures to prevent these crimes, not just react. Our organisation along with the Mumbai police is celebrating the 15 days of anti-violence against women, but all these activities should be done consistently and police should focus on solving crimes."

Former IPS officer Sudhakar Suradkar emphasised the police morale decline due to the force's involvement in non-policing tasks. "Due to their non-policing tasks they are less aware of the laws and there is no gender sensitivity," he said.

Former Maharashtra DG P S Parischa credited the rise in reports to women's increased awareness of rights. "Women are more aware and confident to report crimes. Police are  now proactive,” he said. 

819
No. of cases of assault reported in 2022

Cases reported in Indian cities

