Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked by an intruder during a robbery attempt at his Bandra residence. The actor sustained multiple injuries and underwent surgery. Police have registered a case and identified the suspect, with 10 teams formed to apprehend him

File Pic

Listen to this article Suspect identified in Saif Ali Khan attack, police form 10 teams for search x 00:00

A case under Section 109 (attempt to murder) of the BNS, along with other relevant sections, including trespassing, has been registered at the Bandra Police Station following the knife attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan. According to Mumbai Police, one accused has been identified, and 10 teams have been formed to apprehend him.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday at Khan’s residence on the 12th floor of the Satguru Sharan building in Bandra. Preliminary investigations suggest the intruder used the stairs to gain entry into the house with the intent of committing a robbery. Dixit Geadam, DCP Zone 09, stated, “Further details will be disclosed once the accused is taken into custody. The investigation is underway.”

The 54-year-old actor sustained multiple injuries during the alleged burglary attempt and was rushed to Lilavati Hospital at around 3:30 am. Dr Niraj Uttamani, COO of Lilavati Hospital, confirmed that Khan underwent surgery and is now in recovery. “Saif sustained six stab injuries, two of which were deep, including one near the spine. A team of neurosurgeon Dr Nitin Dange, cosmetic surgeon Dr Leena Jain, and anaesthesiologist Dr Nisha Gandhi performed the surgery,” Dr Uttamani said.

At the time of the attack, four to five people were present in the apartment. The intruder first confronted the actor's maid, leading to an argument. When Khan attempted to intervene, the intruder attacked him with a sharp object. The assailant fled the scene immediately after the attack.

The Mumbai Police have intensified their efforts to apprehend the suspect. Geadam further stated, "We have identified the accused, and dedicated teams are actively working on locating and apprehending him." Authorities have assured that they are leaving no stone unturned in resolving the case.

While the police have yet to disclose further details, Khan’s representatives described the incident as an attempted burglary. They thanked fans for their prayers and confirmed that the actor is out of danger.